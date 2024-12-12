Southern Minnesota man sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering toddler, assaulting infant

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A southern Minnesota man has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for assaulting two young children in his care, one of whom died.

On Wednesday, a Freeborn County court handed down a 25-year sentence to Austin Navarro, who had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and third-degree assault, according to the state attorney general's office.

On the morning of July 6, 2023, Navarro punched and kicked two children — his then girlfriend's 2-year-old child and his 12-week-old son — while they were in his care at a residence in Albert Lea.

Both children were hospitalized. The 2-year-old victim died later that day due to the injuries inflicted. The infant survived, but suffered several injuries to his head and body.

The toddler's cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries and it was ruled a homicide.

When police arrived at the residence, Navarro had left, according to court documents. An officer stopped him about nine blocks away. Navarro admitted that he had left because he was scared.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office prosecuted the case at the request of Freeborn County Attorney David Walker.

"My heart goes out Austin Navarro's victims, as well as their families. While nothing can undo the pain Navarro caused, I hope that Navarro's conviction is able to bring them some measure of solace," Ellison said in a statement. "My Office will continue working to improve public safety across our state by partnering with county attorneys and prosecuting criminals who pose a danger to their fellow Minnesotans."

The court imposed a sentence five years more than under sentencing guidelines for second-degree murder due to aggravating factors, including "Navarro's position of authority over the child, the victim's particularly vulnerable age, and Navarro's particular cruelty in inflicting the injuries," the attorney general's office said.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.