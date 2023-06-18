Aurora FC continue undefeated streak with 5-1 victory over Bavarian United SC

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Aurora FC continued its undefeated streak with a resounding 5-1 victory over Bavarian United SC on Saturday night.

Bavarian United scored a goal in the second minute, but the Aurora answered in the 29th minute.

"Honestly, it was good for us to handle some adversity and come back fighting," said Head Coach Nicole Lukic. It was a good win, a different win than we've seen in the past, so we're happy about that."

Cat Rapp tied the game 1-1; Maya Hansen, Hannah Adler, Mariah Nguyen, and Tiana Harris also scored.

Final from TCO Stadium 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iPUInvuiPW — Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) June 18, 2023

It was a sold-out game on Saturday night at TCO Stadium, with a crowd of 6,423.

The Aurora have three road games before returning home for one last match during the regular season on July 1 at 4 p.m.