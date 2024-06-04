AT&T says nationwide issue affecting ability of customers to make calls
AT&T on Tuesday said the telecommunications company and other wireless carriers are working to diagnose and resolve an issue keeping customers from completing calls across the U.S.
"There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of customers to complete calls between carriers. The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue," the carrier stated in a post on X.
—This is a breaking news story and will be updated