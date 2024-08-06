At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Monday, NWS says

MINNEAPOLIS —Teams from the National Weather Service are in southern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin surveying damage from Monday night's storms, including reports of at least 10 tornados.

So far, crews have confirmed four tornadoes: near St. James, Janesville, Otisco and Twin Lakes/Emmons.

The National Weather Service sent teams to three different counties Watonwan, Blue Earth and Freeborn counties.

At about 5:30 p.m., multiple trained storm spotters reported a brief tornado north of St. James in Watonwan County and there were reports of several trees and downed power lines.

Shortly after 6 p.m., in Blue Earth County by Mankato, there was a funnel cloud reported and then a larger tornado reported just south of Janesville.

The final storm damage survey is being done in Emmons in Freeborn County. At about 8 p.m., there were multiple storm spotter reports of a tornado on the ground and several downed trees north of Emmons.