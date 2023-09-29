At least 1 dead in crash involving semi in Sherburne County
SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. -- At least one person is dead in a central Minnesota crash involving a semi Thursday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 29-year-old man from Ogilvie was driving a semi-truck southbound on Highway 25 in Sherburne County near Palmer Township when it collided with an SUV traveling eastbound on County Road 16 around 2:36 p.m.
A 77-year-old man from Cushing was driving the SUV.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it will release more information regarding the crash on Friday.
