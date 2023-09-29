Watch CBS News
At least 1 dead in crash involving semi in Sherburne County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 28, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 28, 2023 01:03

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. -- At least one person is dead in a central Minnesota crash involving a semi Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 29-year-old man from Ogilvie was driving a semi-truck southbound on Highway 25 in Sherburne County near Palmer Township when it collided with an SUV traveling eastbound on County Road 16 around 2:36 p.m.

A 77-year-old man from Cushing was driving the SUV.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it will release more information regarding the crash on Friday.

WCCO Staff
First published on September 28, 2023 / 10:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

