Emma Krumbee's Orchard unexpectedly shuts down in Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- A Belle Plaine institution has shut down.

For decades, Emma Krumbee's Orchard had been a staple in Belle Plaine.

But now, a sign at the entrance reads "CLOSED. Thanks for 43 years!"

The former owner of Emma Krumbee's Orchard, Phil Morris, said over the phone that he sold the property and is retired. He had been trying to sell the property for a while now, he said.

"We came out to look for apples and see how the trees are changing," said Pam Pavlicek.

Pam Pavlicek came to the former Emma Krumbee's Orchard Thursday with her mother, Barb Anderson. They had driven to Belle Plaine from the Twin Cities metro.

"It's unfortunate, it's been here for a long time. It's too bad, I loved the place, it was great," said Pavlicek.

"If I said, 'Oh I'm from Belle Plaine,' they'd be like, 'Oh Emma Krumbee's is there,' or 'We're going to Emma Krumbee's' or, 'We knew that was in Belle Plaine,'" said Dawn Meyer, Belle Plaine City Administrator.

Meyer said Morris agreed to sell the property to the city to build a new Belle Plaine police headquarters.

City officials said it closes on the property in November. The plan will then go to the city council for approval.

"The city was in the process of facility studies and we know that we have some issues at our current police department and that this would most likely be able to meet the needs," said Pavlicek.

City councilmember Ryan Ladd said, off-camera, the city estimates costs at just under $6 million for construction and renovation.

What's not in the plans yet, is what's going to be done with all these apples, the city said.

Meanwhile, Pavlicek is left to find another orchard, for her long-time fall tradition.

"My mom's going to turn 90 yet next year, and she has been here since she was young," said Pavlicek.