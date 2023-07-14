How concerned should we be about aspartame?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's one of the world's most popular low-calorie sweeteners.

But now, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared aspartame a "possible" carcinogen.

Most commonly, it's found in diet drinks. It's also in sugar-free Jello, sugar-free gum, or a packet sweetener for coffee and tea.

First hitting the market in 1981, the artificial sweetener is 200 times as potent as granulated sugar.

The FDA and the American Cancer Society deem aspartame safe for human consumption. But the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer is currently assessing its potential links to cancer.

They classify risk in four categories: carcinogenic, probably carcinogenic, possibly carcinogenic, and not classifiable.

Aspartame is in group 2b – possibly carcinogenic – joining a list of hundreds, including gasoline exhaust, aloe vera, dry cleaning and some pickled vegetables.

"Anything in moderation, smaller amounts is OK. It's just consuming excess of something," said registered dietitian Kelly Scheller Williams with M Health Fairview.

Despite a history of conflicting studies and guidance, Scheller Williams says there's no reason to panic.

"You can compare it [to] the sun. The sun may cause skin cancer, but if you're not in it as much your risk is lower," she said.

The International Sweeteners Association said in a statement, "IARC is not a food safety body…Aspartame is one of the most thoroughly-researched ingredients in history, with over 90 food safety agencies across the globe declaring it is safe, including the European Food Safety Authority, which conducted the most comprehensive safety evaluation of aspartame to date."

"The bottom line, less is best of any of these things that could be potential carcinogens to our bodies," Scheller Williams said. "And moderation is key, of course."

Last month, the WHO said dieters should not use sugar substitutes to lose weight. While it may work in the short term, it won't lead to sustained weight loss long term.