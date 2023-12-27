As playoff hopes dwindle, Vikings' Justin Jefferson says he'll continue to "give everything I can"

MINNEAPOLIS — With injuries and losses mounting, a chance at a playoff spot for the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) is looking less and less likely.

The team's superstar wide receiver is unfazed. On Wednesday, Justin Jefferson told the media that he will not take his foot off the gas pedal as long as there are games to play.

"I'm going to give everything I can for this team, for this organization, for us to keep winning," he said. "As long as we have opportunities to go out there and play this game, they're going to get the best out of me every single time."

Jefferson recorded six catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in the team's loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

It was a close game despite multiple turnovers, with Jefferson being a major factor. On the team's final offensive drive, Jefferson put the team on his back in an attempt at a comeback victory. He even recovered a fumble from quarterback Nick Mullens, saving the drive.

During the next play, Jefferson hauled in a 28-yard catch so impressive it's been compared to his fourth-down catch against the Buffalo Bills last season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass against Cameron Sutton #1 and Kerby Joseph #31 of the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

"It definitely was similar. I just always want to keep that momentum for the team, make that play for us to keep going and extend the drive. And I feel that definitely gave us a little spark in that moment. Especially recovering the fumble the play before," Jefferson said.

He said the entire sequence of events was him doing whatever it took to get the win. Unfortunately, the drive ended in an interception.

"I gave everything, especially that last drive. And we were just short one play," he said.

The Vikings have not yet named a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Nick Mullens has started the team's last two games — both of them losses — and threw six interceptions. He's also fumbled twice but the Vikings recovered both.

Rookie Jaren Hall could get a look.

Read more highlights from Jefferson's press conference below.

ON QUARTERBACKS

"It's all about confidence. Having that confidence to go out there and make throws, make the proper reads and just manage the game. I feel we do well at that at times during the game, but we need to be more consistent.''



"It's more than just the quarterbacks. The whole team plays a part in the quarterback's job."

QB JAREN HALL IMPRESSIONS

"I feel like he's been doing a great job and just learning, just the process of being a rookie and carrying that role. It's definitely been a tough year battling injuries. For his first game to start, having the injury. It's definitely been a struggling season with injuries. Just like I've been saying, it doesn't matter who's out there at quarterback. We have confidence in them."

"I feel like Jaren is definitely a great quarterback, he has definitely some potential to spark this offense up if we put him out there to play, but we have confidence in whoever."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Jaren Hall #16 of the Minnesota Vikings directs the offense against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

DO YOU TALK TO MANAGEMENT ABOUT KEEPING KIRK COUSINS?

"I feel like I really don't have to voice my opinion that much. You can really just look at the stats and look at the play, especially before he went down this year. But I will definitely always give that extra word or two for 'Kirko.'"

ON T.J. HOCKENSON'S INJURY

"I was devastated a little bit. For him to do the things that he has done since coming here last season, it's been amazing. He's been a great teammate, a great person."

"When I got injured, he was right there next to me trying to give me that support, that happy vibe. Now it's time for me to be that person for him."

MORE ON INJURIES

"It's something you can't control. It just happens. We just kind of have to live with it and think about the next man that comes up. During the situation, of course you want to tend to the person that's getting injured. Of course they are a big role on our team, but we can't waste time thinking about that. We have to think about the next person and carrying on throughout the game."