As Measles cases climb, experts urge shots before schools return

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — As confirmed measles cases continue to climb in Minnesota, public health officials are urging for children to get vaccinated before returning to the classroom this fall.

As of Aug 3, Minnesota has 18 confirmed measles cases in 2024 — with multiple coming in the past week. Each case impacted an unvaccinated child under the age of 10, and several kids had to be hospitalized.

With documented cases in Anoka, Hennepin, and Ramsey County, public health officials are urging parents to vaccinate their children before the school year starts.

In Minneapolis Saturday, public health officials offered free vaccines at the Midtown Farmers Market.

WCCO

"Kids are starting to go back to school, and depending on how much those cases have spread and if kids or adults aren't vaccinated and come into contact with those people, we could definitely see increases in those case," said Tiana Cervantes, the City of Minneapolis' Senior Public Health Specialist.

According to city data, 40 percent of Minneapolis Public Schools students are behind on vaccine schedules.

"During the pandemic, appointments were cancelled, people couldn't necessarily get in, now that it isn't an emergency, we're really starting to see that a lot of kids aren't up to date," Cervantes said.

Minneapolis Health is hosting a number of free popup vaccine clinics this month – including one at Corcoran Park from 10a-2pm on Aug 28 – where they will provide MMR vaccinations.

"Back to school time is an important time. Kids are coming back to smaller classes, a lot of interaction with each other, so it's essential to utilize the free resources or vaccinations in your clinic if possible," Cervantes said.

A full list of free vaccination clinics hosted by the City of Minneapolis can be found here.