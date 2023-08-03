Watch CBS News
20-year-long U study shows link between artificial sweeteners, increased body fat

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A decades-long research study from the University of Minnesota has linked the long-term consumption of artificial sweeteners to increased body fat.

The study, from the U's Medical School and School of Public Health, set out to study the relationship between the intake of sweeteners, like aspartame and saccharin, and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Research showed that artificial sweeteners, with the exception of sucralose, were connected to "increase fat stores in the abdomen and fat within muscle," according to the U.

"This was found even after accounting for other factors, including how much a person eats or the quality of one's diet," said Brian Steffen, PhD, MSCR.

These findings came after recent recommendations from the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association to use artificial sweeteners as an alternative to added sugars – as well as the warning about aspartame's potential risks released by the World Health Organization.

"These findings underscore the importance of finding alternatives to artificial sweeteners in foods and beverages, especially since these added sweeteners may have negative health consequences," said Lyn Steffen, PhD, MPH.

U researchers hope this study leads to more research on artificial sweeteners, and a better understanding of the impact of eating habits on the metabolic system.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 3:50 PM

