Arrest made after man shot in the leg in east St. Paul, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — One man is recovering and another man is in custody after a shooting Monday morning on St. Paul's east side.

Police say it happened just before 9 a.m. at a home on the 300 block of Cook Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers at the scene say they found a man who had been shot in the leg. The suspected shooter was still inside the residence, so police say officers "pulled the victim to a safe location and began to render aid."

The suspect eventually left the home and was arrested. The victim was treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.

On Saturday evening, at least three people were hurt in an apparent drive-by shooting just a mile-and-a-half-south at Oakland Cemetery during a memorial ceremony.

