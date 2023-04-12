Arnold Schwarzenegger's "whole neighborhood" was upset about a pothole for weeks – so he filled it up himself

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for his career as both an actor and a politician. But now he has a new title under his belt: road maintenance worker.

On Tuesday, Schwarzenegger posted a video of himself filling up a hole on a California street, saying he did so because "the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks."

"I went out with my team and fixed it," he said. "I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go."

In the video, Schwarzenegger can be seen pouring blacktop repair patch onto the hole, which appears to be a long rectangular cutout of the street. He and a few other people then use shovels to spread the patch material and pat it down. At one point, a woman in a white sedan pulls up to the makeshift construction zone and yells, "Thank you so much!"

"You're welcome," Schwarzenegger responds. "You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For 3 weeks I've been waiting for this hole to be closed."

His new side job prompted humorous responses from his fans. One person dubbed his new nickname, "the tarminator," riffing on one of Schwarzenegger's famous movie roles. Another person responded, "Come with me if you want to pave."

Despite the welcomed fix, it may not have actually been a pothole. Unlike most potholes, the one seen in the video seemed to have a specific shape that could have been cut out of the ground. A local reporter responded to Schwarzenegger's video saying that it was actually a "service trench related to active, permitted work performed at the location."

CBS News has reached out to the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services for comment and more information about the hole that was filled.

Los Angeles has been hit with a large influx of requests to repair damaged streets in recent months. According to the Associated Press, local officials announced last week that the city has gotten more than 19,600 repair requests, more than 17,500 of which have been filled.