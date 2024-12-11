Army broadcast journalist credits MACV for getting her life back on track

After her relationships crumbled, Army veteran built new life with help from MACV

MINNEAPOLIS — Susan Budzyna Klein was exposed to life in the military at an early age.

"My father was the commander of the recruiting command that I went in under so I got use to traveling light," said Susan Klein.

Klein traveled around the country with her dad before she joined the United States Army as a broadcast journalist and public affairs specialist.

Top of her class at the prestigious Defense Information School, she worked in Honduras before getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

"The big dream of course is like the big show was getting to go to Europe it was then West and East Germany AFN Frankfurt was the headquarters I made it there, " Klein said.

Klein broke barriers and stories that set her apart from others at the Armed Forces Network. She served 8 years and then went to Austin Pea State University to get her degree in public relations and marketing. Her first civilian job was in radio.

"I moved to Birmingham, Alabama and was morning co-anchor on WZZK news, here's what's happening, " Klein said.

Life was good. She married her college sweetheart, they had one son, Ben. When he graduated from college and entered the Army, Susan says her life fell apart.

Her husband did not want to be married any longer. She packed up what she could in her car and left.

"It's kind of sad when everything you own fits in your car and there is room for more, " Klein said.

Klein moved from one city to the next and worked job after job supporting herself. Until one day she couldn't.

"Everything I had been carrying with my past relationship and everything just I couldn't do it I had a huge anxiety panic attack and I said I just can't do this anymore," Klein said.

Suicidal thoughts clouded her mind. Klein reached out to an Army buddy who lived in Iowa.

"She said no don't come here so I packed up everything I had in my car and I moved to Iowa got involved with the VA they helped me recognize my anxiety," Klein said. "I was going really well and then I met a guy and he said hey I got this job opportunity in Minneapolis and I was working this remote job so I said yeah let me do this."

Once again life was good. Then she lost her job. The financial stress ended her relationship, and her trusty vehicle became her safe haven.

"I was driving around thinking what am I going to do and I entered into my google maps Veterans activities Saturday that's when ETS Every Third Saturday came up, " said Klein.

ETS is where she met a MACV Outreach specialist.

"And there is a lovely lady called Amanda and it's just so cool to have another female veteran to speak to, "Klein said.

Amanda helped Klein get into a hotel and then finally an apartment of her own.

"The one thing about all of this too I'll tell you Reg is that I was always treated with dignity and respect," Klein said.

Klein credits MACV for helping her get her life back on track.

"It's not just here is your room key figure it out you have somebody a battle buddy to help you and guide you. With MACV you are not alone, " Klein said.

Klein is now involved in the Warrior's Return program at Every Third Saturday. She hopes to give back by being a peer counselor to help other female veterans in transition who need a little help. Klein urges veterans, especially women, to reach out when they need support.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything. In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.