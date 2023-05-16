Armstrong H.S. in Plymouth under shelter-in-place "as an abundance of caution"
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A high school in Plymouth is under a shelter-in-place Tuesday morning.
According to an alert on Armstrong High School's website, the shelter-in-place order was made "as an abundance of caution" and everyone is safe.
Details are limited, but the school says more information will soon be released to parents.
