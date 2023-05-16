Watch CBS News
Local News

Armstrong H.S. in Plymouth under shelter-in-place "as an abundance of caution"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 16, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 16, 2023 01:35

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A high school in Plymouth is under a shelter-in-place Tuesday morning.

According to an alert on Armstrong High School's website, the shelter-in-place order was made "as an abundance of caution" and everyone is safe.

MORE NEWS: Emails from Minneapolis Public School officials reveal timeline of data breach

Details are limited, but the school says more information will soon be released to parents.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 10:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.