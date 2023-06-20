AQI Update: Upgraded to "unhealthy for all"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Pollution Control Agency upgraded an air quality alert for the Twin Cities from "unhealthy for sensitive groups" to "unhealthy for all" this afternoon.

Air quality across the Twin Cities suburbs outside of the I-494 and I-696 loop, northwest of St. Cloud, is now "unhealthy for everybody," meaning the general public should limit their time outside.

An air quality alert across the rest of central and southern Minnesota within the I-494 and I-694 loop has been issued as "unhealthy for sensitive groups," meaning children, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases should avoid prolonged time outside.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Air quality alerts have been issued due to ground-level ozone. Ground-level ozone is expected to remain high Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Ground-level ozone in the metropolitan area occurs when volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides are formed, while ozone in the suburbs occurs when those compounds react with solar radiation fallout.

The highest concentration of ground-level ozone will be in Twin Cities metro outside of the I-494/694 loop northwest towards St. Cloud.

The MPCA advises everyone to limit their exposure to ozone by reducing their time outside during the next few days.