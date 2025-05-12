Apple paying $95 million in a Siri eavesdropping settlement. Here's how to file a claim.

Consumers who own a Siri-enabled device — including iPhones, MacBooks and AppleTVs — may be eligible to file a financial claim as part of Apple's $95 million settlement over allegations that the voice assistant eavesdropped on them.

The settlement stems from a 2021 lawsuit filed by Fumiko Lopez, a California resident who owned several Apple devices, and other consumers who alleged Siri listened to private or confidential conversations. Those discussions were then allegedly shared with third-party businesses, such as restaurants and clothing brands, that then targeted Lopez and other consumers with ads in Apple search and its Safari web browser, the lawsuit claims.

"Apple denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit and denies that Apple did anything improper or unlawful," the settlement website states.

While Apple agreed to the settlement earlier this year, consumers can now file claims to get a piece of the $95 million agreement. Here's what to know.

Who is eligible to make a claim?

People who owned Siri-enabled iPhones and other Apple devices between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, and who "experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication," are eligible to file a claim, according to the settlement website.

Those devices include:

iPhone

iPad

Apple Watch

MacBook

iMac

HomePod

iPod touch

Apple TV

How much could I get from the Apple settlement?

It will depend on how many people file claims, but the settlement website notes that there's a cap of $20 per Siri-enabled device. That means a consumer who owns an iPhone, a MacBook and Apple Watch could receive as much as $60, for instance.

You can file a claim for up to five Siri-enabled devices, for a maximum payout of $100, according to the settlement site.

How do I file a claim?

Some consumers received an email or postcard notifying them of the Apple settlement, along with a claim ID number and confirmation code. Recipients of those emails or postcards can use the claim ID and confirmation code to submit a claim at the settlement site by July 2, 2025.

But if you didn't get an email or postcard but believe you qualify for the settlement, you can still file by clicking on "new claim" on the same link. You'll be prompted to enter info such as your name, address and proof of purchase of the Apple device that qualifies you for the settlement.

When could I get the settlement payment?

Not until later this year at the earliest.

The settlement's final approval hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025, at 9 a.m., but there could be an appeal that would delay the payout, the settlement website notes. "If there is no appeal, your settlement benefit will be processed promptly. Please be patient," it states.

How would I receive the payment?

When you submit your claim, you'll be asked if you want the payment to be sent via physical check, e-check or direct deposit.