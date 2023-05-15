Watch CBS News
Crime

Antoine Suggs sentenced for killing 4, abandoning bodies in Wisconsin cornfield

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Family of siblings found shot to death in Wisconsin cornfield react to guilty verdict
Family of siblings found shot to death in Wisconsin cornfield react to guilty verdict 02:43

Note: The video above first aired on April 2, 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man found guilty of killing four Minnesotans and abandoning their bodies in an SUV in a cornfield in western Wisconsin has been sentenced to more than a quarter-century in prison.

Antoine Suggs received a 326-month sentence Monday, WCCO's Beret Leone reports. He was found guilty in April of second-degree murder in the deaths of Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.

READ MORE: Antoine Suggs found guilty of killing four Minnesotans, leaving bodies in SUV in western Wisconsin

Investigators said the four were fatally shot in the head in St. Paul in Sept. 12, 2021. Their bodies were found later that afternoon inside an SUV in a field near Sheridan Township, Wisconsin.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 11:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.