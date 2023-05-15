Antoine Suggs sentenced for killing 4, abandoning bodies in Wisconsin cornfield

Family of siblings found shot to death in Wisconsin cornfield react to guilty verdict

Note: The video above first aired on April 2, 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man found guilty of killing four Minnesotans and abandoning their bodies in an SUV in a cornfield in western Wisconsin has been sentenced to more than a quarter-century in prison.

Antoine Suggs received a 326-month sentence Monday, WCCO's Beret Leone reports. He was found guilty in April of second-degree murder in the deaths of Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.

Investigators said the four were fatally shot in the head in St. Paul in Sept. 12, 2021. Their bodies were found later that afternoon inside an SUV in a field near Sheridan Township, Wisconsin.