Antisemitic graffiti found at Waite Park Elementary School in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are investigating after "vulgar and antisemitic" language and images were graffitied onto school and park property in Minneapolis.

In a letter, Minneapolis Public Schools informed families of the vandalism that they say occurred Monday evening at Waite Park Elementary School.

The MPS Grounds Department is working with the Park Board to remove the graffiti as quickly as possible.

"Waite Park finds this behavior to be inappropriate and inexcusable," Waite Park Principal Rochelle McGinness said. "We are committed to providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment to our families."

In 2022, antisemitic incidents rose 36% nationwide, according to the Anti-Defamation League, marking the highest number on record since the group began its annual audit in 1979.

From 2021 to 2022, antisemitic vandalism increased by 51% to 1,288 incidents nationwide.

If anyone has additional information about the incident, they are asked to call MPS' main office at 612-668-1600.