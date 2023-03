Antisemitic incidents in U.S. hit record high in 2022, Anti-Defamation League finds Antisemitic incidents across the U.S. are at a record high. The Anti-Defamation League found a 36% increase in incidents nationwide in 2022 with over 3,600 instances of assault, harassment or vandalism, the highest number on record since the group began its annual audit in 1979. Oren Segal, vice president of the group's Center on Extremism, joined CBS News to discuss.