Anoka County officials renew call for tips in 2022 fatal hit-and-run

FRIDLEY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's office is seeking more information about a deadly hit-and-run in Fridley last December.

Calvin Garron, 51, was killed near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast.

Calvin Lavell Garron Fridley Police

Garron was wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office also says that the vehicle involved may have damage to the front end and undercarriage.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anoka County Detective Ryan Franklin by email Ryan.Franklin@anokacountymn.gov or at 763-324-5210.

Officials also say tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

The case remains under investigation.