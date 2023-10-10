Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Anoka County officials renew call for tips in 2022 fatal hit-and-run

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FRIDLEY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's office is seeking more information about a deadly hit-and-run in Fridley last December.

Calvin Garron, 51, was killed near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast. 

RELATED: Pedestrian killed in Fridley hit-and-run

calvin-lavell-garron.jpg
Calvin Lavell Garron Fridley Police

Garron was wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office also says that the vehicle involved may have damage to the front end and undercarriage.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anoka County Detective Ryan Franklin by email Ryan.Franklin@anokacountymn.gov or at 763-324-5210.

Officials also say tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

The case remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.