55 cats rescued from overcrowded home in northern Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Dozens of cats were rescued Wednesday from an overcrowded home in northern Minnesota.

The Animal Humane Society says its humane investigations team found 55 cats living in a "cramped single-family home."

The shelter reports that most of the cats seemed to be generally healthy, but some were being treated for respiratory disease, which can spread quickly in overcrowded areas.

Animal Humane Society

The shelter says the owner released the cats willingly to ensure they would get the medical and behavioral care they need.

The Animal Humane Society is seeking donations to help care for the reduced cats and give them all a fresh start.

In August, the Animal Humane Society received a $15,000 grant from Petco Love to help support their work for critters around the Twin Cities.

The Golden Valley-based animal shelter says it helps nearly 100,000 animals every year through shelters, vital programs and services to keep pets and people together. Last year alone the Animal Humane Society took in more than 13,000 pets.