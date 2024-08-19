Animal Humane Society awarded $15,000 grant from Petco Love

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society announced Monday that it is receiving a big boost from the nonprofit Petco Love.

The Golden Valley-based animal shelter received a $15,000 grant to help support their work for critters around the Twin Cities.

The Animal Humane Society says it helps nearly 100,000 animals every year through shelters, vital programs and services to keep pets and people together. Those services include low-cost pet behavior resources, affordable vet care and family-friendly training courses.

"This grant from Petco Love will support our innovative investment in training new veterinary technicians to ensure we have the capacity to continue helping pet parents in our community — now and into the future," said Janelle Dixon, President and CEO of Animal Humane Society.

The grant is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love. The nonprofit says the grants are meant to help "local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized."

Petco Love says it has invested more than $375 million in adoption and other life-saving efforts since its founding 25 years ago.

Last year, the Animal Humane Society took in more than 13,000 animals in need.