Early voters in Minnesota's 2nd District say economy, education among top issues in tight race

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The battle for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District — which encompasses areas southeast of the metro — is the most competitive congressional race in the state this year. Democrat Angie Craig is seeking a fourth term and challenger Joe Teirab wants to deliver the district for Republicans for the first time in eight years.

The winner could help decide the balance of power in Washington, as the Republicans look to hold onto their narrow majority in the U.S. House and Democrats eye flipping the chamber.

Craig widened her victory in 2022 compared to 2020 and nonpartisan election forecasters have pegged the race as "leans Democratic," which is a change from its "toss-up" status two years ago. A recent poll from KSTP found Craig with an eight point lead over Teirab, with a margin of error of +/- 5.4%.

But voters who live there say it's still a purple district, a pivotal battleground where both campaigns will have to fight hard for every bit of support with two weeks to go until Election Day. Tens of thousands have already begun early voting, which started Sept. 20.

In a recent debate, the two sparred over abortion rights and the economy and political ads have flooded the airwaves in the final stretch until Nov. 5. High prices are top of mind for Kathy Reneaux, who said she voted for Republicans up and down the ticket — including Teirab — on Monday at Burnsville City Hall, an early voting location.

She was among many voters who cast their ballots early there Monday. Over the weekend, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made a stop in Minnesota to campaign for Craig, underscoring the district's importance in the battle for the U.S. House.

Sally Malowney said her top issue is protecting abortion rights and Craig and Democrats have her vote. But she believes the election will be close.

"I just think it's close all over. And I think it's going to be close here," she said.

This story will be updated.