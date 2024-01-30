Twin Cities man gets nearly seven years in prison for illegal machine gun possession

MINNEAPOLIS — A savage man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to more than six years in prison for the illegal possession of a machine gun and attempted possession of hand grenades, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.

Court documents state that the FBI was tipped off in September of 2022 about River William Smith's "disturbing behavior" at a metro firearm range. FBI agents then used a "confidential human source" (CHS) to begin talking with him on social media.

Smith told the CHS that he was "pro mass shooting," and he admired the criminals who killed and wounded victims in the Parkland High School massacre in Florida, and at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. He also said that he had been studying police body camera footage online to learn more about his "enemy."

Smith was then charged in December of 2022 and plead guilty in May of 2023 to the federal weapons charge.

The FBI revealed evidence that Smith was preparing for a violent exchange with police.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Savage Police Department.