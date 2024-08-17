Amir Harden, who was shot and killed by his father, remembered at celebration of life

Friends and family gather to remember the life of Amir Harden

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Friends and family celebrated the life of a Burnsville boy who's mother said he died protecting her.

Eight-year-old Amir Harden was shot and killed by his father in June. His mother, Cherish Edwards, said Amir was hit by a bullet meant for her.

Amir's elementary school principal led a balloon release at the celebration Saturday afternoon.

"Just taking it day at a time, second at a time, moment at a time," said Edwards.

Saturday's celebration at Lac Lavon Park in Burnsville marks just over two months since the the unthinkable: The loss of Edwards' son, who she said just wanted to protect her.

"If it wasn't for Amir, I wouldn't be here right now," said Edwards. "And so he is a hero."

Amir's brothers and sisters' are still coming to grasp with their new reality.

"They're not really understanding how permanent it is," said Edwards.

Amir was known both for his love of superheroes and sports.

"He was just always special he was very determined," said Edwards.

He was destined to do great things, his mother said.

"He liked football a lot, that was his favorite sport. He loved to run, he loved to dance, he loved to play soccer, he was just good at everything, he could just catch on to everything," said Edwards.

Amir's mother now wants to make sure her son's life and his impact are not forgotten.

"I love him and I'll always be his mom and even though he's not here physically, energy never dies, so I know he's still around. I'll love hm forever," said Edwards.

Edwards said the shooting followed a history of domestic abuse.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.