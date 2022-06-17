Americans, on average, feel relaxed about 40 minutes per day
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's been a lot of focus on self care in the last couple of years.
But a new survey shows Americans only feel relaxed for about 40 minutes a day.
Nearly half feel relaxed even less often than that.
The survey found people exercised self-care most often by working out, listening to music, and going for walks.
