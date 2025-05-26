Who won American Music Awards for 2025? See the full winners list here
The 2025 American Music Awards, billed as the largest fan-voted awards show, honored some of the most popular artists in the industry on Monday in Las Vegas.
Kendrick Lamar, a three-time AMA winner, earned the most nominations this year with 10, but only ended up taking home one award for favorite hip-hop song. Lamar was competing in top categories such as artist of the year, which ended up going to Billie Eilish, album of the year and song of the year.
Post Malone came into the night with the second most nominations with eight, as he too was eyeing big wins in artist, album and song of the year. Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey each have seven nominations. He ended the night with two wins: favorite country song and favorite male country artist.
Taylor Swift, who already holds the record for most AMA wins in history (40), earned six nominations this year but didn't have any wins. Prior to Monday's show, rumors were swirling that Swift could possibly announce a new album or "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," but she did not attend the ceremony, putting a damper on fans' hopes, and no announcement came.
Jennifer Lopez returned to host the AMAs for the second time, with her first stint coming a decade ago in 2015. Lopez also performed the opening dance number. Other performers included Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart.
Jackson was honored with the Icon Award, while Stewart was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Created by Dick Clark, the first American Music Awards were given out in 1974. After decades of annual ceremonies, the show took a two-year hiatus beginning in 2023, although last year, the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special aired, featuring performances and interviews from iconic past winners.
This year's ceremony took place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The ceremony aired live on CBS television stations and streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch it on demand beginning Tuesday.
Below is the list of nominees and winners.
Artist of the Year
- Billie Eilish — Winner
- Ariana Grande
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
- Gracie Abrams — Winner
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Song of the Year
- Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather" — Winner
- Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"
- Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"
- Hozier, "Too Sweet"
- Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
- Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"
- Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"
Favorite Touring Artist
- Billie Eilish — Winner
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile" — Winner
- Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"
- KAROL G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
- Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
- Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Bruno Mars — Winner
- Benson Boone
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Billie Eilish — Winner
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
- Billie Eilish, "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT" — Winner
- Chappell Roan, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"
- Charli xcx, "BRAT"
- Sabrina Carpenter, "Short n' Sweet"
- Taylor Swift, "The Tortured Poets Department"
Favorite Pop Song
- Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather" — Winner
- Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"
- Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"
- Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Post Malone — Winner
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Beyoncé — Winner
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay — Winner
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- Beyoncé, "COWBOY CARTER" — Winner
- Jelly Roll, "BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN"
- Megan Moroney, "AM I OKAY?"
- Post Malone, "F-1 Trillion"
- Shaboozey, "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going"
Favorite Country Song
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help" — Winner
- Jelly Roll, "I Am Not Okay"
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, "High Road"
- Luke Combs, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"
- Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- The Weeknd — Winner
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- SZA — Winner
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
- The Weeknd, "Hurry Up Tomorrow" — Winner
- Bryson Tiller, "Bryson Tiller"
- PARTYNEXTDOOR, "PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)"
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"
- SZA, "SOS Deluxe: LANA"
Favorite R&B Song
- SZA, "Saturn" — Winner
- Chris Brown, "Residuals"
- Muni Long, "Made For Me"
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, "Timeless"
- Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny — Winner
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G — Winner
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda — Winner
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" — Winner
- Fuerza Regida, "Dolido Pero No Arrepentido"
- Peso Pluma, "ÉXODO"
- Rauw Alejandro, "Cosa Nuestra"
- Tito Double P, "INCÓMODO"
Favorite Latin Song
- Shakira, "Soltera" — Winner
- Bad Bunny, "DtMF"
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, "Gata Only"
- KAROL G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- SZA — Winner
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- Tyla
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Eminem — Winner
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, The Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Eminem, "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" — Winner
- Future & Metro Boomin, "WE DON'T TRUST YOU"
- Gunna, "one of wun"
- Kendrick Lamar, "GNX"
- Tyler, The Creator, "CHROMAKOPIA"
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us" — Winner
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, "Like That"
- GloRilla, "TGIF"
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red, "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"
Collaboration of the Year
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile" — Winner
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"
- Marshmello & Kane Brown, "Miles on It"
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, "APT."
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, "Fortnight"
Social Song of the Year
- Doechii, "Anxiety" — Winner
- Chappell Roan, "HOT TO GO!"
- Djo, "End of Beginning"
- Lola Young, "Messy"
- Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"
Favorite Rock Artist
- Twenty One Pilots — Winner
- Hozier
- Pearl Jam
- Linkin Park
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
- Twenty One Pilots, "Clancy" — Winner
- Hozier, "Unreal Unearth: Unending"
- Koe Wetzel, "9 lives"
- The Marías, "Submarine"
- Zach Bryan, "The Great American Bar Scene"
Favorite Rock Song
- Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine" — Winner
- Green Day, "Dilemma"
- Hozier, "Too Sweet"
- Myles Smith, "Stargazing"
- Zach Bryan, "Pink Skies"
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Lady Gaga — Winner
- Charli xcx
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 — Winner
- Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
- Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
- Tyla — Winner
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
- RM — Winner
- ATEEZ
- Jimin
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids