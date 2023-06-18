Ambulance hit while responding to crash in Minneapolis involving possibly impaired driver

MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities say a driver hit an ambulance that was responding to a crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis that resulted in multiple injuries and one arrest early Sunday.

The initial crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Plymouth Avenue, the Minnesota State Patrol said. When troopers arrived, one vehicle was on its side. Both occupants of that vehicle showed signs of impairment and troopers "used Narcan to assist with medical attention to both individuals," the patrol said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation, the patrol said.

Occupants of the other vehicle were also injured, though the patrol did not say how many were hurt in total. All of the injuries were non-life threatening.

Another driver struck an ambulance that was assisting at the scene of the crash. No one was injured in the second crash.