AMBER ALERT: Becker Police looking for 2-year-old and suspected abductor

BECKER, Minn. -- An AMBER has been issued in an attempt to locate 2-year-old Liam Henrikson who was abducted Saturday night, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Liam is white, about 3 feet tall, weighs 22 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. He was abducted at 7:26 p.m. near Highways 10 and 25 in the city of Becker, according to the BCA.

Police are also looking for 41-year-old Scott Henrikson, in connection with his abduction. It's unclear his relationship to Liam at this time.

Scott Henrikson is described as 6'2", 207 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade with Minnesota Plates numbered 928 XYN.

A report from the BCA said he was last seen heading west on Highway 10.

If you have any information about Liam's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Becker Police Department at (763) 765-3595 or dial 911.