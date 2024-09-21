Amazing Thailand Block Party draws lively crowd to Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS — Front-end loaders and orange cones are a common sight in Uptown since the reconstruction project began, but on Saturday the area was packed with people for the return of the Amazing Thailand Block Party.

It was exactly what businesses were craving.

Amazing Thailand took a 30% hit due to the construction, which is entering its fifth month.

The two year project is split into two phases; part one from West Lake Street to 26th Street is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The second part — from 26th Street to Douglas Avenue — will start in 2025.

Saturday's event was all about serving the community of people who have continued to show up despite the construction.

WCCO

"We are definitely bringing the energy and livelihood back to Uptown," said Farah Meenakanit. "Uptown's been kind of dead, so it's very excited to see people coming back to the neighborhood again."

Amazing Thailand wasn't the only business that benefitted. Magers and Quinn Booksellers also saw an increase in foot traffic.