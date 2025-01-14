Blaine woman sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting youth hockey players

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A Blaine woman who pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct last fall was sentenced to five years of probation.

Allison Schardin also received a stayed eight-month jail sentence, meaning she won't serve the sentence as long as she abides by the terms of her probation.

Schardin originally pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct, but amended her plea as part of a deal that dismissed the lesser count.

According to a criminal complaint, Schardin sexually assaulted two teenage hockey players from Colorado at a Roseville hotel in January of last year.

Other conditions of Schardin's sentencing include 200 hours of community service, no contact with the victims, no unsupervised contact with any boys, mandatory mental health treatment and registration as a predatory offender for 10 years. The court also ordered her to serve two more weekends in jail.

