Allina Health begins layoffs of over 300 employees, cites financial challenges

By Katie Fongvongsa, WCCO Intern

MINNEAPOLIS -- Allina Health began laying off several hundred team members on Monday because of internal financial challenges, the organization said in a statement.

The position terminations affect "fewer than 350 team members" who were in leadership or non-direct caregiver roles, according to Allina Health. The organization will offer "severance, health benefits and outplacement resources."

Allina Health mentioned its organization, which serves Minnesota and western Wisconsin, is just one of many health systems in the country that is experiencing job cuts.

This past May, over 500 Allina workers almost went on a week-long strike, but SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa compromised on an agreement with Allina, averting the strike the night before it was set to begin.