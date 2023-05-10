Allina and SEIU reach tentative agreement, union calls off 7-day strike

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Bargaining teams for over 500 SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa members who work at Allina reached a tentative agreement overnight, averting a seven-day strike planned for May 15.

The final bargaining session lasted over 19 hours and followed over 90 combined bargaining sessions over the last year-plus.

Workers represented in these contracts work at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy and Unity Hospitals and Allina Central Lab. The workers do various jobs across Allina, including but not limited to: Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Medical Lab Scientists, Histotechnicians, Lab Tech Assistants and Lab Assistants.

Details of the tentative agreements have not been shared publicly. Details have been shared with members who will vote on ratifications next week.

"I'm incredibly proud of these teams for how hard they fought and for winning strong first contracts. These workers have been on the front lines of keeping our families safe and healthy and many have been fighting for over a year to get to this point," said Jamie Gulley, President of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa.