Allergy season could be the worst in years for many Minnesotans

MINNEAPOLIS -- Allergy season is in full swing this spring. For some, this wet weekend is providing some relief.

WCCO's Allen Henry has a look at why this allergy season could be the toughest in years.

For some, this weather is the perfect time to get back outside -- not too cold still, and not too hot yet.

"It's fun to see everything budding now and it's fun just seeing everyone out -- people on walks, walking dogs. It's been awesome," said Linnea Anderson of St. Louis Park.

But allergy doctors say with all of that snow melted, there's something else in the air sending allergies into overdrive.

"Lots of nutrients with all that water, we're seeing a lot of these tree pollens really, really high levels right now," said Dr. Doug McMahon with the Allergy and Asthma Center of Minnesota. "These are basically maximum peak tree pollen levels already this time, even though it's just really starting to warm up right now."

"I do tend to get some allergies every once in a while, but, yeah, I mean, that certainly comes with it. And I mean, when you weigh that and the Minnesota weather, Minnesota weather wins still. So we get a little allergy season but still great," said Chad Rivard of Minneapolis.

And with a warming climate, summer and fall allergies could be worse as well.

"The end of the season is normally when we see really the climate change more affect things where the snow doesn't come as early, it stays warmer and then the people with those weed allergies -- ragweed and hay fever -- normally will see that kinda linger longer than people normally have," said Dr. McMahon.

Fortunately, there are still little things you can do right now to lessen the impact allergies have on you or your family.

"If you've been outside a lot during the day, trying to shower in the evening -- rinse some of that off you. Trying to keep the windows shut. I know it's more fun to keep them open but trying to keep them shut if you have the pollens, especially at night is when the pollen counts get really high," said Dr. McMahon.

If you think you have allergies, doctors also recommend taking a test to find out what exactly you're allergic to. That way, a treatment plan can be made if needed, especially if you're allergic to more than one thing.