All our warm weather is impacting local car wahses

Warm weather may have a negative impact on car washes

MINNEAPOLIS — The warmer temps are impacting an industry that depends on our typical winter season.

A sunny day usually means long lines at car washes, but a snowy season is the busiest time of year.

Bumper to bumper, Dan's Nicollet Car Wash, was the place to be on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

"I just like my car clean," said Jerome Tyrrell as he waited for his vehicle.

Raul Ramirez the shop manager says they rely on the weather to keep them afloat.

"Believe it or not snow makes it a lot busier," Ramirez said.

The strange winter season we've been experiencing has been hurting their bottom line.

Ramirez says less snow means less salt being put down to treat the roads.

"The salt on the road damages the car so they (drivers) come in more often, more frequently," he said.

Ramirez said that's because people know that the road salt can increase corrosion.

Roger Lowe is a customer who brings in his car often during bad winters to prevent rust buildup.

"If you don't take care if it'll eat away because the metal on a car is thin these days," Lowe said.

On busy winter day, Dan's Nicollet Car Was can easily service 300 cars a day, but in the summer, they see maybe 200 cars come through.

Ramirez said the lack of snow this winter has also impacted how many people he hires.

The good news, with these temps, the business is getting a much-needed boost after a tough season.