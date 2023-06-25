Argument led to shooting death of Ali Reed south of downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man was killed overnight south of downtown Minneapolis.

The deadly shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Chicago Avenue near Franklin.

MORE NEWS: Devondre Phillips sentenced to almost 29 years for attempted murder in St. Paul mass shooting

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reported Monday that the victim was 26-year-old Ali Abdula Reed. He died at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

People in the area said they heard an argument before the gunfire. No one has been arrested in this case.