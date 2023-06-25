Watch CBS News
Crime

Argument led to shooting death of Ali Reed south of downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man was killed overnight south of downtown Minneapolis.

The deadly shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Chicago Avenue near Franklin.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reported Monday that the victim was 26-year-old Ali Abdula Reed. He died at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

People in the area said they heard an argument before the gunfire. No one has been arrested in this case. 

