Alexis Saborit, who beheaded girlfriend America Thayer in front of onlookers, convicted of first-degree murder

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A Shakopee man who beheaded his girlfriend inside a car, dumped her body and fled in 2021 has been convicted of murder.

Alexis Saborit was found guilty of first-degree murder by a judge in a stipulated facts trial Thursday, according to court records.

The court found Saborit attacked his girlfriend, 55-year-old America Thayer, on July 28, 2021, as they drove to a court appearance. Witnesses saw a man -- later identified as Saborit -- pull a headless body out of a car at Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street, dispose of a machete and run away.

He was found nearby and arrested.

In her ruling, the judge found the "nature of the assault" proved Saborit intended to kill Thayer, and that his possession of the machete, threats made prior to the killing and "tumultuous" relationship "marked by frequent arguments and accusations of abuse" showed premeditation.

A review hearing is scheduled for June 1.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.