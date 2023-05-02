Watch CBS News
Crime

2 sentenced in murder of Inver Grove Heights man following "erotic massage"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Two people were each sentenced to more than 30 years in prison Tuesday for the murder of an Inver Grove Heights man last year.

Fotini West and Logan Slack of Minneapolis each received a 367-month sentence for the murder of Michael Chang-Beom Lee, according to the Dakota County Attorney's Office. West and Slack both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.

READ MORE: 2 charged say Inver Grove Heights killing followed assault during "erotic massage"

According to a criminal complaint, Slack took West to Michael Chang-Beom Lee's house for an "erotic massage" in September 2022. Slack told investigators West later came out of the house and said Lee assaulted her and refused to pay. Slack then entered the home with a revolver and, after a struggle, shot Lee, per the complaint.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 12:28 PM

