Alexis Gibson, Savanna Koeckeritz identified as victims in Afton ATV crash

AFTON, Minn. -- Authorities have released the names of two 10-year-old girls who died in an ATV crash Saturday evening.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Alexis "Lexi" Gibson, of Mahtomedi, and Savanna Koeckeritz, of Afton, were found trapped under an ATV around 5 p.m. on the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South in Afton.

First responders were unable to save their lives and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both girls were students at New Heights School in Stillwater since kindergarten.

"Lexi and Savanna were both good students and friends to many throughout the school, but especially to those in their classroom," Tom Kearney, the principal at New Heights School, said. "This tragedy has left a giant hole in our school community and our students, staff, and administration are doing everything we can to support the families of Lexi and Savanna."

A 13-year-old boy also died Saturday in a separate ATV crash in Chisago County.