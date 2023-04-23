2 girls killed, teen boy critical after separate ATV crashes Saturday in Minnesota

AFTON, Minn. – Two 10-year-old girls are dead, and a teenage boy is in critical condition, after separate ATV crashes Saturday in Minnesota.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the deadly crash happened at about 5 p.m. on the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South in Afton. The girls were found trapped under the ATV, and first responders were unable to save their lives. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash scene in Afton CBS

The other crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. in Lent Township in Chisago County. The sheriff's office says a 13-year-old boy rolled the ATV on the Ivywood Trail near Kale Avenue. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Both crashes are under investigation.