Alexia Cutbank sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder of Daniel Johnson

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Bemidji woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2019 murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Alexia Cutbank, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree and one count of aiding and abetting assault resulting in serious bodily injury last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Two others were also charged in connection to the murder -- Mia Sumner, 21, of Duluth, and Daniel Barrett, 31, of Redby. They both pleaded guilty in the fall of 2022.

Court documents say that Cutbank, Sumner and Barrett entered a garage where Johnson was known to live on Aug. 12, 2019. Cutbank fired multiple shots, killing him and seriously injuring another victim.

Rose Siewert, 50, of Cass Lake, drove the three off the Red Lake Indian Reservation to avoid arrest. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in September and sentenced to four years in prison.

Sumner was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison.

Barrett will be sentenced at a later date.