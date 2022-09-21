Watch CBS News
Crime

Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Daniel Johnson in 2019

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 21, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 21, 2022 01:43

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019.

Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 

Court documents say that Cutbank and Barrett, along with Mia Sumner - who will go to trial in October - entered a garage where Johnson was known to live on Aug. 12, 2019. Cutbank fired multiple shots, killing him and seriously injuring another victim.

Afterwards, Rose Siewert drove the three of them off Red Lake Indian Reservation. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in September.

Sumner, 21, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. 

Related: Alexia Cutbank, Mia Sumner charged in connection to 2019 murder

Sentencing dates for Cutbank, Barrett, and Siewert have not been scheduled.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 6:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.