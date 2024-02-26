Watch CBS News
Crime

Alexandria man, 78, arrested for fatally stabbing woman

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Midday of Feb. 26, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Midday of Feb. 26, 2024 07:16

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Police in Alexandria arrested a 78-year-old man Monday for his alleged role in a fatal stabbing last November.

Officers were called to a residence near Sixth Avenue East and Victor Street around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2023, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

MORE NEWS: Firearm Shannon Gooden used in Burnsville shooting that killed 3 responders was straw purchase

They found Desiree Frederick, 58, unresponsive inside, and she was soon pronounced dead after life-saving measures proved unsuccessful.

Police say the man was arrested at his residence, which is where the murder occurred.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 3:57 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.