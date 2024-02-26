Alexandria man, 78, arrested for fatally stabbing woman
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Police in Alexandria arrested a 78-year-old man Monday for his alleged role in a fatal stabbing last November.
Officers were called to a residence near Sixth Avenue East and Victor Street around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2023, according to the Alexandria Police Department.
They found Desiree Frederick, 58, unresponsive inside, and she was soon pronounced dead after life-saving measures proved unsuccessful.
Police say the man was arrested at his residence, which is where the murder occurred.
