Desiree Frederick, 58, fatally stabbed inside Alexandria residence, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Alexandria police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 58-year-old woman.

Police say officers were called to a residence Friday at about 10:30 p.m. near Sixth Avenue East and Victor Street.

They found Desiree Frederick unresponsive inside, and she was soon pronounced dead after life-saving measures proved unsuccessful.

Police are still searching for the killer, but say there is no risk to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation.

NOTE: This story was originally published on Nov. 25, 2023, and has been updated with the victim's name and manner of death.