Statewide crime alert goes out for suspect in triple homicide in Wisconsin

NEW LIBSON, Wis. — The New Libson Police Department issued a statewide crime alert on Saturday for information regarding a suspect they believe is involved with a triple homicide that took place on Monday.

According to police, at approximately 4:24 p.m. on Dec. 30, two juveniles, ages 12 and 13, and one adult female were found deceased inside a residence at the 300 block of West Bridge Street in New Libson.

Police believe the suspect involved is a 47-year-old white male, approximately 5'11 in height, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Police also say the man has a recognizable scar about one inch long on his forehead.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous at this time.

The suspect was last seen at two separate locations in New Lisbon, however police believe he is no longer in the area.

The suspect is wanted through Wisconsin Probation and Parole, as well as for three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

If you have any information regarding this case, police ask that you contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Office at 608-847-5649.

Police advise that you do not approach the suspect if you see him and call 911.