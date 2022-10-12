Watch CBS News
AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.

Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.

Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.

Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.

October 12, 2022

