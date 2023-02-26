After "exhausting week," Roof Depot demolition protesters gather for block party

MINNEAPOLIS – Activists in south Minneapolis are continuing to push for the city to change plans for a plot of land in the East Phillips Community.

Hundreds gathered for a block party and rally against the demolition of the Roof Depot Sunday.

The city wants to use the space for a new public works building, but protesters say they're concerned the city's plan would expose neighbors to toxic chemicals.

The East Phillips Neighborhood Institute (EPNI) says the community members in their group would rather see the land serve as a community hub. They say this gathering serves as a celebration after an emotional week.

CBS

"It's been an exhausting week. It's been very hard, lots of ups and downs, votes, you know, appeals courts. And many people see that as a victory, we see it as a victory at EPNI, and so I think that's what people want to come and collectively celebrate," said EPNI volunteer Joe Vital. "Some would actually collectively grieve as well. And we welcome all these emotions because we're a community here."

City leaders say they've done environmental research and have a plan in place to demolish the building safely.

The project is on hold after a judge ruled Friday to allow an appeal by the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute to be reviewed.