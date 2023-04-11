After 30+ years of business, Walkin' Dog closing in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A downtown Minneapolis hot dog spot is closing later this month after more than three decades of business.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Walkin' Dog announced the choice to close was a "family decision" amid renovations to the Northstar's food court.

"Northstar management had offered us a space in the new food court when it reopens in about a year, but after much thought, we declined their gracious offer to return," the post said. "We wish to thank you for your patronage, conversation, encouragement, and mostly, your friendship in the last 31+ years."

The store is set to close on April 21.