Danny Trejo, Kevin Smith among celebrity guests at Twin Cities Con this November

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twin Cities Con returns this November for its third year and will bring dozens of internationally-known celebrities.

On Monday, organizers announced the event will be held again at the Minneapolis Convention Center on the weekend of Nov. 3-5. Tickets are now available.

"This year will be bigger and better than ever as guests will have the chance to meet several actors from the 'Clerks' movie series, Star Wars writers and voice actors, professional wrestlers, and so many more," the release said.



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Kevin Smith, Danny Trejo and Jason Mewes attend the Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Hands and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage) Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Actor Danny Trejo and filmmaker Kevin Smith are among the featured celebrities.

Other celebrity guests scheduled to appear:

- Jason Mewes (Actor, Film Producer, Comedian, "Clerks," "Mallrats")

- Brian O'Halloran (Actor, Producer, "Clerks," "Mallrats")

- Marilyn Ghigliotti (Actor, Producer, Director, "Clerks")

- Jeff Anderson (Actor, Director, Screenwriter, "Clerks")

- Jeremy London ("Mallrats," "Party of Five," "7th Heaven")

- Steve Burns ("Blue's Clues," Musician)

- Ashley Eckstein ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels")

- Yuri Lowenthal ("Ben 10," "Spider-Man" video games, "Prince of Persia" video games)

- Dante Basco ("Hook," "The Fabulous Filipino," "American Dragon")

- Timothy Zahn ("Star Wars," Author)

- John Glover ("Smallville," "Fear the Walking Dead," "Gremlins")

The event will feature celebrity guest Q&A sessions, tabletop gaming tournaments, video gaming tournaments, costume contests and more.

More information on the event can be found here.