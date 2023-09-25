Search continues Monday for missing Bemidji teen Nevaeh Kingbird

BEMIDJI — Nearly two years after she disappeared, Nevaeh Kingbird's mother is not giving up hope. Nevaeh was last seen in Bemidji in October 2021.

Monday morning, loved ones, law enforcement and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office came together to search a grid of 150 acres in Bemidji. It's the 13th search for Nevaeh, but it's the first time MMIR has collaborated to conduct a search this size.

"It's fantastic to see, no matter the weather, people still show up. They came here for a purpose, a reason," Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin said. "And that's to get closure for Teddi [Nevaeh's mom] and that's why we are here today."

Searchers are looking for any clue related to Nevaeh's disappearance. It's a continued search not only for Nevaeh but also for two other teens who went missing from the Bemidji community within the last decade. Jeremy Jourdain disappeared from Bemidji in 2017, and Damon Boyd vanished from East Grand Forks on his way to Bemidji in 2014.

Bemidji Police Department

To see a group and collaboration this size together means a lot to those on the front lines, especially Nevaeh's mom, Teddi Wind.

"To see everyone come together to try and help me, and help the other families find their loved ones, I just — it sparked some hope into me," Wind said.

Family members are urging anyone who knows something -- or notices anything unusual on your property to call the police.

Jennifer Mayerle is in Bemidji covering the search. She'll have more on the story Tuesday on WCCO news.